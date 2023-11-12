In this video:

Robin Roy, Product & Engineering Head, India & SAARC, Delta CISBU – MCIS, Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Topic: Delta Electronics’ Cutting-Edge Technology Making a Big Impact on Next Generation Data Center

Key Highlights:

[1] Our mission is to provide innovative, clean and energy efficient solutions.

[2] We provide power efficiency solutions for data center wherein if the load on the data center is not much then some modules can be put to sleep to save power consumption and improve efficiency.

[3] We provide Proactive Failure Prediction. Through this a preventive action is taken so the user can minimise the downtime risk. Also, self diagnosis, evaluation, and aging detection can be achieved by comprehensive data collection and analysis.

[4] We offer Environment Management System. This allows a view of local and remote power room environment conditions such as security, water, power, and temperature directly from the UPS screen.

[5] Further, we offer comprehensive cooling solutions, all-in-one containerised data center solutions, modular containerised data center solutions, and more

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC