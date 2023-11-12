In this video:

Key Address by Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Project Board, C-DOT

Topic: Building Tomorrow, Today: Localizing 4G/5G and Data Center Solutions

Key Highlights:

[1] Digitalization across businesses will continue to drive data center investments from colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers.

[2] We are committed to indigenously designing and developing technologies in the telecom sector.

[3] Telecom security is our latest mobile technology offering. We have developed 4G and 5G solutions.

[4] We have developed an international standards-based 5G Non-Stand Alone (5G NSA) Core, which was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister at the India Mobile Congress.

[5] The CTX3000 is a high-capacity data center switch that delivers carrier-class Ethernet, IP, and MPLS capabilities in a cost-effective manner.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC