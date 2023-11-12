Panel Discussion: Role of Scalable, Sustainable & State-of-the-art IT Infrastructure & Data Centers in Streamlining eGovernance: Challenges and Opportunities

Panellists in this video:

+ Sanjeev Banzal, Director General, Education and Research Network (ERNET India)

+ Sharat Sahai Mathur, Group General Manager, CRIS

+ Lily Prasad, Chief Technology Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

+ Vipin Kashyap, Chief Technology Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation

+ Rishikesh Patankar, VP, National Skill Development Corporation

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Sanjeev Banzal, Director General, Education and Research Network (ERNET India):

+ In the times to come, latency can pose a challenge and therefore the need for Edge is there to ensure real-time data processing and data-led decision-making.

[2] Sharat Sahai Mathur, Group General Manager, CRIS:

+ There’s a need for a lot of computing on the edge. Also, relevant upskilling of the workforce is much needed. Edge use case would include like for predictive maintenance or capturing and processing real-time data for our signalling equipment that are spread across the Indian Railways network.

[3] Lily Prasad, CTO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India:

+ We had set up a cloud infrastructure that is working with Meghraj.

+ We need to have a data center also to have the flexibility to manage our workloads and optimise our operations further.

[4] Vipin Kashyap, CTO, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation:

+ We have our data center on the colocation premise of Railtel. Also, we’re coming up with a new application EPFO 3.0 which will be an upgraded version of its predecessors. So, we’ll be leveraging both the on-prem and the public cloud to manage the data flow.

[5] Rishikesh Patankar, VP, National Skill Development Corporation:

+ We use public cloud for multiple operations.

+ We’ll be implementing the skilling part of the PM Vishwakarma scheme and we’ll be doing that through various centers.

+ Most of our compute is on public cloud. Also, edge data centers will have multiple use cases for us in the times to come as we need real-time feeds from on-ground training sessions.

