Bhupesh Chaudhary, Director, Higher Education and Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

In this video:

Bhupesh Chaudhary, Director, Higher Education and Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Topic: Cultivating Digital Infrastructure Expertise: Navigating the Training Landscape

Key Highlights:

[1] In the previous year, we exported more IT/ITeS services than the amount oil Saudi Arabia exported. This shows the immense potential India holds in the IT space.

[2] Today we are talking about a comparative advantage and not a competitive advantage.

[3] India has already reaped the comparative advantage in the IT/ITeS sector and we’ll also take the advantage in the data center industry as well.

[4] We have to enhance upskilling and reskilling of our workforce in the IT infrastructure space to effectively boost our demographic dividend and attain a lead in the IT industry

[5] Data center industry have complications due to monopolisation of the silicon chip industry, therefore it will not be easy for India but we have the potential.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC