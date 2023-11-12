In this video:

Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology

Topic: Seagate Corvault: New Age Solution for Massive Data Storage & Management

Key Highlights:

[1] At Seagate, we create breakthrough technology so you can safely store your data, secure your data, and manage it while easily unlocking its value with comprehensive protection

[2] We have been leaders in producing modern storage infrastructure for the last 30 years

[3] Seagate focuses on innovation to optimize total capacity, power per rack, and minimize maintenance costs, predict and manage TCO, and provide protection and security from device to management

[4] Autonomous Drive Regeneration (ADR), automatically repairs drives and extends their lifespan, maximizing sustainability

[5] Our hero product is the “Exos Corvault,” which transforms data center storage up to 2.5 PB. It offers best-in-class data availability with durability and sustainability while reducing the carbon footprint and e-waste

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC