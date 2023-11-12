Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi
In this video:
Topic: Seagate Corvault: New Age Solution for Massive Data Storage & Management
Key Highlights:
[1] At Seagate, we create breakthrough technology so you can safely store your data, secure your data, and manage it while easily unlocking its value with comprehensive protection
[2] We have been leaders in producing modern storage infrastructure for the last 30 years
[3] Seagate focuses on innovation to optimize total capacity, power per rack, and minimize maintenance costs, predict and manage TCO, and provide protection and security from device to management
[4] Autonomous Drive Regeneration (ADR), automatically repairs drives and extends their lifespan, maximizing sustainability
[5] Our hero product is the “Exos Corvault,” which transforms data center storage up to 2.5 PB. It offers best-in-class data availability with durability and sustainability while reducing the carbon footprint and e-waste
