Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi

Topic: Seagate Corvault: New Age Solution for Massive Data Storage & Management

Key Highlights:
[1] At Seagate, we create breakthrough technology so you can safely store your data, secure your data, and manage it while easily unlocking its value with comprehensive protection

[2] We have been leaders in producing modern storage infrastructure for the last 30 years

[3] Seagate focuses on innovation to optimize total capacity, power per rack, and minimize maintenance costs, predict and manage TCO, and provide protection and security from device to management

[4] Autonomous Drive Regeneration (ADR), automatically repairs drives and extends their lifespan, maximizing sustainability

[5] Our hero product is the “Exos Corvault,” which transforms data center storage up to 2.5 PB. It offers best-in-class data availability with durability and sustainability while reducing the carbon footprint and e-waste

