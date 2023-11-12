Express Computer

Akhil Suneja, Director Sales, NTT DATA – Global Data Centers

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit
By Express Computer
In this video:
Akhil Suneja, Director Sales, NTT DATA – Global Data Centers

Topic: Secure Data Centers for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Key Highlights:
[1] Digital initiatives by the government has given a major boost to the digital transformation in the country, and data centers have been at the forefront of this transformation.

[2] Modern data centers save costs, improve performance, enhance security, and reduce risks, and allows scalability and flexibility, in a better way compared to the traditional data centers.

[3] In terms of scalability, we have grown from only 16 data centers to 43 data centers by 2024 and we’ve also been named the largest data center player in India by IDC.

[4] NTT was the first one to deploy Liquid Immersion Cooling Technology in our data centers.

[5] We have brought in MIST (Malaysia, India, Singapore, Thailand) Submarine Cable to transform digital connectivity.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC

