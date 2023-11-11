In this video:

Key Address by Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India

Topic: Hyperscale Data Centre: Building Cyber Security Capabilities

Key Highlights:

[1] Digitization is the key to enhancing the consumer experience, improving productivity, and exploring new possibilities.

[2] We are integrating a wide array of third-party APIs, open data systems, microservices, platformization, and intent-based computing.

[3] The transition from physical (phygital) systems to digital systems is a way forward.

[4] Data security has become an increasingly critical area of focus, and edge computing is set to gain importance in the technology landscape.

[5] Cloud security innovation is paramount, particularly in the context of implementing quantum security.

