In this video:

Sudarsan JM, Senior Presales Consultant, Site 24×7

Topic: An Observability Tool Designed for Data Center Providers to Address Challenges and Achieve Success in the Competitive Business Environment

Key Highlights:

[1] Inefficient monitoring, excessive bandwidth usage, inefficient capacity planning, sluggish application tracing, and transparency of the data center to the end customer, are some challenges observed by most customers.

[2] A customer needs a collection metrix to help them keep a track of their infrastructure.

[3] We provide a full stack solution that provides metrics, logs, and transparency of the data center to the end customer.

[4] Through our solution, we create and publish your data center’s status page to give a clear idea of the usage to the end user. Also, our solution supports integration of third-party management tools.

[5] We also have action driven monitoring. So in case anything goes wrong in the server, an IT automation script will come into action to fix it.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC