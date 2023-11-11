Express Computer

Sudarsan JM, Senior Presales Consultant, Site 24×7

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi

In this video:
Sudarsan JM, Senior Presales Consultant, Site 24×7

Topic: An Observability Tool Designed for Data Center Providers to Address Challenges and Achieve Success in the Competitive Business Environment

Key Highlights:
[1] Inefficient monitoring, excessive bandwidth usage, inefficient capacity planning, sluggish application tracing, and transparency of the data center to the end customer, are some challenges observed by most customers.

[2] A customer needs a collection metrix to help them keep a track of their infrastructure.

[3] We provide a full stack solution that provides metrics, logs, and transparency of the data center to the end customer.

[4] Through our solution, we create and publish your data center’s status page to give a clear idea of the usage to the end user. Also, our solution supports integration of third-party management tools.

[5] We also have action driven monitoring. So in case anything goes wrong in the server, an IT automation script will come into action to fix it.

