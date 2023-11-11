In this video:

Key Address by Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India Bhashini Division (Bhashini), Digital India Corporation

Topic: How e-Governance Leaders Raise the Bar for Strong Digital India by Leveraging Emerging Technologies, Frameworks, and Best Practices.

Key Highlights:

[1] We are the pioneers in introducing the Passenger Reservation System and IT systems to enhance service delivery.

[2] We Developed text-to-text translation in 22 languages and subsequently advancing to text-to-speech translation.

[3] We are breaking down digital and literacy barriers by translating languages into speech.

[4] The aim of introducing the ‘Bhashini’ app, was built to bridge the language gaps in India using available technology.

[5] ‘Bhashini Jugalbandi,’ is an innovative AI chatbot enabling multilingual conversations with real-time text or voice responses in 10 Indian languages.

