Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India Bhashini Division (Bhashini), Digital India Corporation
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi
In this video:
Key Address by Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India Bhashini Division (Bhashini), Digital India Corporation
Topic: How e-Governance Leaders Raise the Bar for Strong Digital India by Leveraging Emerging Technologies, Frameworks, and Best Practices.
Key Highlights:
[1] We are the pioneers in introducing the Passenger Reservation System and IT systems to enhance service delivery.
[2] We Developed text-to-text translation in 22 languages and subsequently advancing to text-to-speech translation.
[3] We are breaking down digital and literacy barriers by translating languages into speech.
[4] The aim of introducing the ‘Bhashini’ app, was built to bridge the language gaps in India using available technology.
[5] ‘Bhashini Jugalbandi,’ is an innovative AI chatbot enabling multilingual conversations with real-time text or voice responses in 10 Indian languages.
