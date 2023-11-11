Express Computer

Sanket S Bhondve, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, India

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi

Key Address by Sanket S Bhondve, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, India

Topic: Empowering India’s Digital Future: Data Center and Infrastructure Excellence

Key Highlights:
[1] Factors governing demand for data centers include the rising number of internet users, evolution of new technologies, government digital initiatives, changing work culture, and more.

[2] The government’s focus is on the Northeast at present. We’re coming up with a big data center project in Guwahati.

[3] States in the country need support therefore, we are coming up with data center policy for states that will help them develop and scale their data center infrastructure.

[4] At present there are multiple challenges that Govt faces including the absence of specialised building norms for data centers.

[5] Further, high cost of capital and lack of proper standards are also some gaps that needs to be bridged.

