Sanket S Bhondve, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, India
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi
In this video:
Key Address by Sanket S Bhondve, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, India
Topic: Empowering India’s Digital Future: Data Center and Infrastructure Excellence
Key Highlights:
[1] Factors governing demand for data centers include the rising number of internet users, evolution of new technologies, government digital initiatives, changing work culture, and more.
[2] The government’s focus is on the Northeast at present. We’re coming up with a big data center project in Guwahati.
[3] States in the country need support therefore, we are coming up with data center policy for states that will help them develop and scale their data center infrastructure.
[4] At present there are multiple challenges that Govt faces including the absence of specialised building norms for data centers.
[5] Further, high cost of capital and lack of proper standards are also some gaps that needs to be bridged.
To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC