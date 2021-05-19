Fireside Chat: Sharad Sadadekar, Senior Vice President and Head-Cyber Security, HDFC Life | Lessons in the new normal: Learnings from the pandemic and view for the future
Information Security Conclave 2021 | 19th May 2021 | Virtual Conference
Panelists in this video:
+ Sharad Sadadekar, Senior Vice President and Head-Cyber Security, HDFC Life
+ Srikanth R P, Express Computer and CRN India, Indian Express Group
Topic: Lessons in the new normal: Learnings from the pandemic and view for the future
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]