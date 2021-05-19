Mathan Babu Kasilingam, Chief Technology Security Officer & Data Privacy Officer, Vodafone Idea (VI) | CISO Compass: Role change – Before and after the pandemic
Information Security Conclave 2021 | 19th May 2021 | Virtual Conference
In this video:
Mathan Babu Kasilingam, Chief Technology Security Officer & Data Privacy Officer, Vodafone Idea (VI)
Topic: CISO Compass: Role change – Before and after the pandemic
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]