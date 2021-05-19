Fireside Chat: Gopi Thangavel, VP – IT, Head – Infrastructure, Projects and Security Operations, Reliance Industries Limited | Remodeling security in changing times

Read Article

Panelists in this video:

+ Gopi Thangavel, VP – IT, Head – Infrastructure, Projects and Security Operations, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India

Topic: Remodeling security in changing times

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]