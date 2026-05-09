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Inaugural Session: Empowering India’s Growth Engine Through Technology

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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Speakers in this video:
+ Welcome Address: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group
+ Key Address: Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited
+ Key Address: P. V. Sreekanth, Executive Director, Signalling and Telecom, IRCON International Ltd

Key Address by Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited:
[1] Technology is a powerful tool, but it must be used carefully as it can also produce errors.

[2] AI tools like ChatGPT are useful, but human judgment is still necessary to verify outputs.

[3] Strong collaboration between public and private sectors is key to successful innovation.

[4] India’s digital economy is rapidly growing and will play a major role in future development.

[5] India’s growth depends on empowering youth and leveraging technology through public–private partnership.

Key Address by P. V. Sreekanth, Executive Director, Signalling and Telecom, IRCON International Ltd :
[1] Technology-led modernization of railway infrastructure is being driven through advanced signalling, telecom systems, automation, and digital transformation.

[2] The USBRL Project stands as a historic engineering marvel, seamlessly connecting Kashmir with the rest of India and redefining connectivity in challenging terrain.

[3] The development of iconic assets such as the Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge showcases India’s engineering excellence on the global stage.

[4] The adoption of cutting-edge safety systems, including Kavach, modern interlocking, tunnel surveillance, and communication networks, is helping ensure secure operations.

[5] IRCON plays a pivotal role in delivering complex infrastructure projects with innovation, precision, and execution excellence.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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