Inaugural Session: Empowering India’s Growth Engine Through Technology

Speakers in this video:

+ Welcome Address: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

+ Key Address: Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited

+ Key Address: P. V. Sreekanth, Executive Director, Signalling and Telecom, IRCON International Ltd

Key Address by Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited:

[1] Technology is a powerful tool, but it must be used carefully as it can also produce errors.

[2] AI tools like ChatGPT are useful, but human judgment is still necessary to verify outputs.

[3] Strong collaboration between public and private sectors is key to successful innovation.

[4] India’s digital economy is rapidly growing and will play a major role in future development.

[5] India’s growth depends on empowering youth and leveraging technology through public–private partnership.

Key Address by P. V. Sreekanth, Executive Director, Signalling and Telecom, IRCON International Ltd :

[1] Technology-led modernization of railway infrastructure is being driven through advanced signalling, telecom systems, automation, and digital transformation.

[2] The USBRL Project stands as a historic engineering marvel, seamlessly connecting Kashmir with the rest of India and redefining connectivity in challenging terrain.

[3] The development of iconic assets such as the Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge showcases India’s engineering excellence on the global stage.

[4] The adoption of cutting-edge safety systems, including Kavach, modern interlocking, tunnel surveillance, and communication networks, is helping ensure secure operations.

[5] IRCON plays a pivotal role in delivering complex infrastructure projects with innovation, precision, and execution excellence.