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Raja M, Cybersecurity Evangelist, ManageEngine

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Raja M, Cybersecurity Evangelist, ManageEngine

Topic: Resilience Over Prediction: Rethinking Cyber Defense Strategy in an Unpredictable World

Key Highlights:
[1] Cyberattacks have evolved in both scale and sophistication, with AI drastically reducing the time required for attackers to infiltrate networks and compromise sensitive data.

[2] Traditional security models are no longer sufficient; modern threats demand AI-powered, real-time detection, automated remediation, and rapid incident response capabilities.

[3] Organizations must strengthen endpoint resilience by securing laptops, mobiles, servers, browsers, applications, and all connected devices through a unified strategy.

[4] Enterprises must evolve through three stages of AI adoption—AI Curious, AI Ready, and AI Driven—to build stronger and future-ready cyber defense mechanisms.

[5] Endpoint resilience requires an integrated platform that automates the entire device lifecycle—from onboarding and patching to threat detection, recovery, and compliance management.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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