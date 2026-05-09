Speaker in this video:

Raja M, Cybersecurity Evangelist, ManageEngine

Topic: Resilience Over Prediction: Rethinking Cyber Defense Strategy in an Unpredictable World

Key Highlights:

[1] Cyberattacks have evolved in both scale and sophistication, with AI drastically reducing the time required for attackers to infiltrate networks and compromise sensitive data.

[2] Traditional security models are no longer sufficient; modern threats demand AI-powered, real-time detection, automated remediation, and rapid incident response capabilities.

[3] Organizations must strengthen endpoint resilience by securing laptops, mobiles, servers, browsers, applications, and all connected devices through a unified strategy.

[4] Enterprises must evolve through three stages of AI adoption—AI Curious, AI Ready, and AI Driven—to build stronger and future-ready cyber defense mechanisms.

[5] Endpoint resilience requires an integrated platform that automates the entire device lifecycle—from onboarding and patching to threat detection, recovery, and compliance management.