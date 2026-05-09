Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  PSE Summit  »  Shoban Babu, Head of Channels & Partnerships, C&P Field, Adobe India

Shoban Babu, Head of Channels & Partnerships, C&P Field, Adobe India

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad

PSE SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Speaker in this video:
Shoban Babu, Head of Channels & Partnerships, C&P Field, Adobe India

Topic: Trusted Digital Documents: Enabling Secure, Compliant, and Governed Workflows

Key Highlights:
[1] Public Sector Enterprises are at the forefront of India’s digital transformation, playing a critical role in bridging the gap between citizen expectations and government service delivery.

[2] AI and agentic technologies will soon become deeply integrated into workplaces, devices, and everyday operations, making preparedness and responsible adoption essential for enterprises.

[3] Documents remain the foundation of digital governance, with secure, intelligent, and interoperable formats like PDFs playing a vital role in workflows, compliance, and citizen services.

[4] As data volumes grow, organizations must strengthen document security through encryption, redaction, access controls, and compliance readiness for frameworks such as the DPDP Act.

[5] Adobe’s AI-enabled solutions can help PSEs enhance productivity through smarter document management, faster collaboration, automated summaries, and secure information sharing at scale.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.