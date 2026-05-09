Speaker in this video:

Shoban Babu, Head of Channels & Partnerships, C&P Field, Adobe India

Topic: Trusted Digital Documents: Enabling Secure, Compliant, and Governed Workflows

Key Highlights:

[1] Public Sector Enterprises are at the forefront of India’s digital transformation, playing a critical role in bridging the gap between citizen expectations and government service delivery.

[2] AI and agentic technologies will soon become deeply integrated into workplaces, devices, and everyday operations, making preparedness and responsible adoption essential for enterprises.

[3] Documents remain the foundation of digital governance, with secure, intelligent, and interoperable formats like PDFs playing a vital role in workflows, compliance, and citizen services.

[4] As data volumes grow, organizations must strengthen document security through encryption, redaction, access controls, and compliance readiness for frameworks such as the DPDP Act.

[5] Adobe’s AI-enabled solutions can help PSEs enhance productivity through smarter document management, faster collaboration, automated summaries, and secure information sharing at scale.