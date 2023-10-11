Fireside Chat: Athreya Ramadas, Co-Founder & CTO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions & Ranjith Kumar, VP of Technology, Superzop | Startup Summit 2023

Express Computer

Startup Summit | 22nd September 2023 | Bengaluru

In this video:
+ Athreya Ramadas, Co-Founder & CTO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions (Moderator)
+ Ranjith Kumar, VP of Technology, Superzop

Topic: What Lies Ahead in Digital Transformation, Gen-AI, and Data Analytics: Strategic Investment for Staying Ahead

Key Highlights:
[1] We focus on empowering processes with the help of technology. Process automation is the key and we help modernise processes in the agriculture industry.

[2] We have a grain recognition technology where AI plays a major role. Further, we are trying to implement edge computing so we can get closer to the source.

[3] In the coming times, we look forward to work on AI models that will be able to take decisions on its own.

[4] We are experimenting with AR to enable agro product sellers to identify quality grains and understand the right product market fit.

