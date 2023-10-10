Prabhjot Singh Sethi, VP Engineering, Coredge | Startup Summit 2023
In this video:
Prabhjot Singh Sethi, VP Engineering, Coredge
Topic: Cloud Repatriation and Edge Computing Considerations for Indian Startups
Key Highlights:
[1] Edge computing is going to be a crucial aspect of businesses in the times to come.
[2] Our offering ‘Cloud Orbiter’ provides a single window console while helping in improving resilience and create a zero trust environment.
[3] Further, it allows cost optimisation, automatic application delivery, and avoid vendor lock-in.
[4] With our tool, we have helped organisations define intents even before actual infrastructure is available.
