Fireside Chat: Ujjwal Jain, CEO, SharedotMarket | Startup Summit 2023
Startup Summit | 22nd September 2023 | Bengaluru
In this video:
+ Ujjwal Jain, CEO, SharedotMarket
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)
Topic: Financial Inclusion in the Capital Market
Key Highlights:
[1] We are adding a layer of intelligence on top to help investors invest better and build an effective portfolio.
[2] We are elevating Discount Broking by combining research & convenience.
[3] We use AI and ML in both quantitative and qualitative research and conversational AI to support a higher customer experience.
[4] We are primarily applying generative AI to quantitative research.
To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC