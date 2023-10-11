Fireside Chat: Ujjwal Jain, CEO, SharedotMarket | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:

+ Ujjwal Jain, CEO, SharedotMarket

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic: Financial Inclusion in the Capital Market

Key Highlights:

[1] We are adding a layer of intelligence on top to help investors invest better and build an effective portfolio.

[2] We are elevating Discount Broking by combining research & convenience.

[3] We use AI and ML in both quantitative and qualitative research and conversational AI to support a higher customer experience.

[4] We are primarily applying generative AI to quantitative research.

