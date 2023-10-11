Abhishek Kasina, Chief Product Officer, Livspace | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:

Abhishek Kasina, Chief Product Officer, Livspace

Topic: How Livspace is Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Drive Innovation and Enrich Customer Experience

Key Highlights:

[1] Technology is a means to an end, not an end in itself. So, start with a business problem and then figure out what technology works best (than the other way around)

[2] Technologies have the ability to create step-ups in business value and customer experience improvements.

[3] As entrepreneurs, you need to figure out what business moats you want to build and how to leverage emerging technologies to build them.

[4] Working with emerging technologies usually takes a lot of time and effort. So, take a few focused bets and be patient in making them successful.

[5] At Livspace, we’ve had an amazing journey leveraging emerging technologies such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and virtual reality over the years to build lasting competitive advantages.

