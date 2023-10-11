Harish Ramarao, Senior Vice President, ACKO | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:

Harish Ramarao, Senior Vice President, ACKO

Topic: Can New Age Businesses Prosper with Zero Physical Presence or Hybrid is the Key?

Key Highlights:

[1] There are multiple companies that can completely exist online whereas there are some companies that have to have a physical presence like in case of the real estate industry.

[2] We started with record keeping then moved to automation, composition, creativity, and then intelligence.

[3] From 2015 onwards we have seen value-based services coming up where customers need not have to visit insurance company offices to buy a policy. With eKYC and mobile app services this was made possible.

[4] Eventually from a pen-paper model we moved to leveraging computers in the early 2000s. However, today we have technology solutions to create a gamut of services and even an entire company, in most industries, completely online.

[5] Today the most successful and effective model for businesses is hybrid. However, moving ahead the quantum of the hybrid will go down and online will increase.

