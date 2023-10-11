Fireside Chat: Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:

+ Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho

+ Nivedan Prakash, Deputy Associate Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Topic: How Meesho is Leading the Way for New-Gen Businesses, Building Customer Trust & Going Digital with Least Human Intervention

Key Highlights:

[1] When Meesho started scaling, e-commerce players were already there. However, the penetration in tier 2 & tier 3 cities was less. That’s the gap that Meesho tried to fill.

[2] We are the first platform where we do not charge any fee or commission from the sellers on our website.

[3] There differentiating factors that we bring to the table ranges from the design and UX itself which is comparatively very user friendly.

[4] E-commerce has the most complex technology stack when compared with other types of businesses like food delivery, logistics, and so on.

[5] In addition to AI, I think Augmented Reality (AR) will completely transform the e-commerce sector in the times to come.

