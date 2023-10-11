Natasha Rock, Product Lead- APAC, GoTo | Startup Summit 2023

Express Computer

Startup Summit | 22nd September 2023 | Bengaluru

In this video:
Natasha Rock, Product Lead- APAC, GoTo

Topic: Remote Desktop Support 2024

Key Highlights:
[1] Around 90% of organisations consider consolidation of communication, collaboration, and IT management, and support solutions to be important.

[2] Meanwhile, 96% of organisations have increased their customer experience technology budget in 2023.

[3] To improve customer interactions, organisations need to focus on quality of communication, broaden communication channels, personalisation touches, and customer feedback.

[4] Using the right communication and IT management tools is a must to enable hybrid work, reduce IT workloads, all-in-one tech, affordability, and enhances customer experience.

