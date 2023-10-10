Panel Discussion: Generative AI and Open AI Reshaping the Future of Entrepreneurship | Startup Summit 2023

Panelists in this video:

+ Trivesh D, Chief Operating Officer, Tradejini

+ Anuj Rathi, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Jupiter

+ Ved Antani, Chief Product and Technology Officer, BetterPlace

+ Gaurav Bagga, SVP & Head of Engineering and Product, Pristyn Care

+ Amit Zunjarwad, Chief Product Officer, ShareChat & Moj

+ Vipul Choubey, Product Director, Loco

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Trivesh D, Chief Operating Officer, Tradejini:

+ Customer support is the most important areas where we use AI. It has simplified and enhanced efficiency of our grievance redressal system. Also we’re able to answer in vernacular languages.

[2] Anuj Rathi, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Jupiter:

+ The organisations of the future will be very different. From coming up with the idea to execution and running a business, there’ll be a virtual co-pilot that’ll take care of multiple daily tasks that’ll eventually boost the productivity and efficiency.

[3] Ved Antani, Chief Product and Technology Officer, BetterPlace:

+ We have our own skilling software. We are coming up with an AI based algorithm wherein, through prompts, an effective textual and audio-video content can be generated to help upskill and train workforce.

[4] Gaurav Bagga, SVP & Head of Engineering and Product, PristynCare:

+ We are building a virtual assistant to help our care coordinator and enhance productivity and efficiency. Further, we’re leveraging Generative AI in improving customer experience.

[5] Amit Zunjarwad, Chief Product Officer, ShareChat & Moj:

+ We launched an AI-based chatbot ‘Chat with Natasha’ where users can chat with a bot in their free time. And we’ve observed many interesting patterns, especially people feeling lonely come to our platform and open up to our bot despite knowing that it’s just a bot.

[6] Vipul Choubey, Product Director, Loco:

+ AI based models are not a common thing in the gaming industry. However, we’ve started using Generative AI on both the product and the creator side. This has not only helped creators start to with quality content but it also helped us to improve marketing manifold.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC