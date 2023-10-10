Sachin BN, Regional Sales Manager, Rapyder Cloud Solutions | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:

Sachin BN, Regional Sales Manager, Rapyder Cloud Soluions & Sahil Bhat, Cloud Consulting Manager, Rapyder Cloud Solutions

Topic: Utilizing the Power of Gen-AI, Simplifying and Stimulating Cloud! A New Wave of Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] We are offering six generative AI solutions and enhancing the customer experience using AWS Gen-AI services.

[2] We help protect your cloud through security architecture, continual monitoring, and round-the-clock support.

[3] Our qualified cloud experts’ AWS Database Migration Service reduces the time and expense required to move your data to a cloud data platform.

[4] With Rapyders’s Cloud Migration Services, we assist you in moving your IT systems and applications to the AWS Cloud.

[5] With our DevOps Solutions and Services, you can quickly, adaptably, and securely develop new products.

