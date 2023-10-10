Express Computer

Vishal Totla, COO and Co-Founder, Shipyaari | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:
Vishal Totla, COO and Co-Founder, Shipyaari

Topic: How Shipyaari is Reshaping the Landscape of Logistics by Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technologies

Key Highlights:
[1] In the beginning, we started providing delivery solutions to small scale services. However, after the e-commerce boom, we started helping brands with end-to-end shipping solutions.

[2] Logistics was earlier considered as a costly affair, we tried to make it more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective.

[3] As per our goal, we made logistics more predictable with the help of technology. And, made partners and customers aware of their shipments across the process.

[4] We created a tool ‘Magic Address’ that identifies correct address. It makes geolocation of the shipment visible till the last mile to help better track the order and ensure the parcel reaches the right address.

[5] We also built ‘Shipyari Listen’ to improve our grievance redressal. Moreover, this tool has helped us enhance our inside sales.

