Avinash Naik, CIO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

In this video:

Avinash Naik, CIO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Topic: Future in Insurance – Innovation & Digital

Key Highlights:

+ Key trends in the Indian insurance market includes open insurance, harnessing the power of data and generative AI, leveraging digital public assets, strengthening cybersecurity, and moving from cloud first to cloud smart

+ We have realised that hybrid cloud is the way to go as it brings in more agility, governance, and cost optimisation for businesses

+ Leveraging digital public assets like ONDC platform allows insurers to market and sell their products throughout the country and enhance their customer base

+ The KYC mandates from regulators like IRDAI will bring in a lot benefits to insurers and insured as it will reduce the number of frauds