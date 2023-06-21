Kaustubh Aradhye, Sales Director, South Asia, XM Cyber | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa
Technology Senate 2023 | Day 2 | 10th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa
In this video:
Kaustubh Aradhye, Sales Director, South Asia, XM Cyber
Topic: Securing Your Enterprise Critical Assets by Seeing attacks before they happen
Key Highlights:
+ We are an Azure-based Technology, and we do proactive things for our customers. We help them predict a cyberattack and help them gear up to prevent it
+ We do continuous exposure management that helps in revealing all vulnerabilities that pose a real risk to your business, providing a single view across your on-prem and cloud networks, direct resources on remediating choke points, and harden your environment to reduce exposure.
+ As per our survey of our customers that we did with Forrester, there was 394% return on investment with a payback in less than 6 months
+ The survey also showed that there was a reduction of around $1.4 million in penetration testing costs
+ XM Cyber is transforming the way organizations find and fix security exposures across the hybrid cloud