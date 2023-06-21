Kaustubh Aradhye, Sales Director, South Asia, XM Cyber | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

In this video:

Kaustubh Aradhye, Sales Director, South Asia, XM Cyber

Topic: Securing Your Enterprise Critical Assets by Seeing attacks before they happen

Key Highlights:

+ We are an Azure-based Technology, and we do proactive things for our customers. We help them predict a cyberattack and help them gear up to prevent it

+ We do continuous exposure management that helps in revealing all vulnerabilities that pose a real risk to your business, providing a single view across your on-prem and cloud networks, direct resources on remediating choke points, and harden your environment to reduce exposure.

+ As per our survey of our customers that we did with Forrester, there was 394% return on investment with a payback in less than 6 months

+ The survey also showed that there was a reduction of around $1.4 million in penetration testing costs

+ XM Cyber is transforming the way organizations find and fix security exposures across the hybrid cloud