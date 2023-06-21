Express Computer

Keynote Address: Dharmesh Parekh, CIO & Executive VP, Protean eGov Technologies Limited | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

Keynote Address: Dharmesh Parekh, CIO & Executive VP, Protean eGov Technologies Limited | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

Technology Senate 2023 | Day 2 | 10th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa

Dharmesh Parekh, CIO & Executive VP, Protean eGov Technologies Limited

Topic: Protean Cloud – Sovereign Cloud, Secure Cloud

Key Highlights:
+ We have done over 7.95 billion PAN verifications and around over 114 million Aadhaar enrolments

+ Our idea is to bring in a complete made in India technology stack for businesses

+ In a nutshell, Protean Cloud involves self service, custom capacity, automatic scaling options, secured instances, and a lot more

+ Our compliant management tools include provisioning, asset management, access management, patch management, capacity monitoring, and performance monitoring

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

