Keynote Address: Dharmesh Parekh, CIO & Executive VP, Protean eGov Technologies Limited | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa
Technology Senate 2023 | Day 2 | 10th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa
In this video:
Dharmesh Parekh, CIO & Executive VP, Protean eGov Technologies Limited
Topic: Protean Cloud – Sovereign Cloud, Secure Cloud
Key Highlights:
+ We have done over 7.95 billion PAN verifications and around over 114 million Aadhaar enrolments
+ Our idea is to bring in a complete made in India technology stack for businesses
+ In a nutshell, Protean Cloud involves self service, custom capacity, automatic scaling options, secured instances, and a lot more
+ Our compliant management tools include provisioning, asset management, access management, patch management, capacity monitoring, and performance monitoring