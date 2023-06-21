Keynote Address: Dharmesh Parekh, CIO & Executive VP, Protean eGov Technologies Limited | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

In this video:

Dharmesh Parekh, CIO & Executive VP, Protean eGov Technologies Limited

Topic: Protean Cloud – Sovereign Cloud, Secure Cloud

Key Highlights:

+ We have done over 7.95 billion PAN verifications and around over 114 million Aadhaar enrolments

+ Our idea is to bring in a complete made in India technology stack for businesses

+ In a nutshell, Protean Cloud involves self service, custom capacity, automatic scaling options, secured instances, and a lot more

+ Our compliant management tools include provisioning, asset management, access management, patch management, capacity monitoring, and performance monitoring