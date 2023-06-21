Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, and Bhavik Ambani, SVP – Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd. | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

In this video:

Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd. & Bhavik Ambani, Sr. Vice President, Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Topic: Employee Service Transformation for The Future of Work with ‘Workelevate’

Key Highlights:

+ Workelevate acts as a digital workplace that is accessible around-the-clock and allows company users to work on any device and from any location.

+ The workplace of the future must shift from being employee-centric to technology-centric

+ We integrate with modern HRMS system as well, helping the employee to deal with only one interface to get all the information

+ Workelevate comes to the rescue when an end-user experiences any issues with their device, an application or any other support request that’s causing downtime and hindering productivity

+ We offer immediate assistance, cost-saving solutions, omnichannel support, and conversational chatbots