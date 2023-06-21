Express Computer

Keynote Address: Jitendra Singh, President & Chief Digital Officer, JK Cement | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

Technology Senate 2023 | Day 2 | 10th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa

Jitendra Singh, President & Chief Digital Officer, JK Cement

Topic: Best Practices in Choosing Emerging Technologies

Key Highlights:
+ There are 4 areas of opportunity for the manufacturing sector. This includes planning for raw material planning and inventorization, production process, in-plants logistics, and AI/ML based forecasting and planning.

+ Walk By Inspection (WBI) wherein we have provided a mobile based app to our engineers that enables them to conduct live inspection and record the status of each machine on real-time basis.

+ We’re leveraging AI/ML based forecast on heth and production efficiency of a machinery/ plant.

+ The moment I get a ‘golden batch’ the data of the same gets recorded so based on that I can get multiple golden batches.

+ IT+OT integration is a must for manufacturing sector

