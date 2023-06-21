Express Computer

Panel Discussion: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

Technology Senate 2023 | Day 2 | 10th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 5

Panelists in this video:
+ Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
+ Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services
+ Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd.
+ Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head – Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
+ Ramkumar Mohan, CIO, Air Works India
+ Gyan Pandey, Chief Digital Officer, Voltas Ltd.

Moderator: Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital Ltd.

Topic: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience

Key Highlights:
♦ Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital Ltd. (Moderator):
+ The new age technologies and cloud have transformed the entire IT infrastructure.

♦ Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital:
+ We have strengthened our Cybersecurity posture and deployed new age security solutions to gear up against new cyber threats.

♦ Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services:
+ We’re leveraging 5g networks to make our plants and operations wireless. The move will help us in catering to new tech challenges.

♦ Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd:
+ We’re aligning our datacentre to meet the increasing volume of business. At the same time for the operational excellence we are providing remote monitoring to our production infrastructure.

♦ Ramkumar Mohan, CIO, Air Works India:
+ We provide aviation maintenance and overhaul service to commercials and defence aviation.
+ Our work requires IoT implementation and is labour intensive so that the aircraft runs effectively.

♦ Gyan Pandey, Chief Digital Officer, Voltas Limited:
+ Digital Infrastructure is one of the underlying factors in the journey of digital transformation.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

