Panel Discussion: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa
Technology Senate 2023 | Day 2 | 10th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa
Panelists in this video:
+ Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
+ Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services
+ Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd.
+ Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head – Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
+ Ramkumar Mohan, CIO, Air Works India
+ Gyan Pandey, Chief Digital Officer, Voltas Ltd.
Moderator: Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital Ltd.
Topic: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience
Key Highlights:
♦ Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital Ltd. (Moderator):
+ The new age technologies and cloud have transformed the entire IT infrastructure.
♦ Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital:
+ We have strengthened our Cybersecurity posture and deployed new age security solutions to gear up against new cyber threats.
♦ Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services:
+ We’re leveraging 5g networks to make our plants and operations wireless. The move will help us in catering to new tech challenges.
♦ Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd:
+ We’re aligning our datacentre to meet the increasing volume of business. At the same time for the operational excellence we are providing remote monitoring to our production infrastructure.
♦ Ramkumar Mohan, CIO, Air Works India:
+ We provide aviation maintenance and overhaul service to commercials and defence aviation.
+ Our work requires IoT implementation and is labour intensive so that the aircraft runs effectively.
♦ Gyan Pandey, Chief Digital Officer, Voltas Limited:
+ Digital Infrastructure is one of the underlying factors in the journey of digital transformation.