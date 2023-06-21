Panel Discussion: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

Panelists in this video:

+ Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

+ Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services

+ Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd.

+ Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head – Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals

+ Ramkumar Mohan, CIO, Air Works India

+ Gyan Pandey, Chief Digital Officer, Voltas Ltd.

Moderator: Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital Ltd.

Topic: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience

Key Highlights:

♦ Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital Ltd. (Moderator):

+ The new age technologies and cloud have transformed the entire IT infrastructure.

♦ Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital:

+ We have strengthened our Cybersecurity posture and deployed new age security solutions to gear up against new cyber threats.

♦ Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services:

+ We’re leveraging 5g networks to make our plants and operations wireless. The move will help us in catering to new tech challenges.

♦ Dr. Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd:

+ We’re aligning our datacentre to meet the increasing volume of business. At the same time for the operational excellence we are providing remote monitoring to our production infrastructure.

♦ Ramkumar Mohan, CIO, Air Works India:

+ We provide aviation maintenance and overhaul service to commercials and defence aviation.

+ Our work requires IoT implementation and is labour intensive so that the aircraft runs effectively.

♦ Gyan Pandey, Chief Digital Officer, Voltas Limited:

+ Digital Infrastructure is one of the underlying factors in the journey of digital transformation.