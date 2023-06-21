Panel Discussion: Securing the Digital Frontier – Empowering Trust through New Approach to Data Protection | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

Panelists in this video:

+ V Subramanian, Chief General Manager & Chief Information Security Officer, IDBI Bank Ltd

+ Rajesh Garg, EVP, Chief Digital Officer & Head – Cybersecurity, Yotta Infrastructure

+ Sidhwartha Roy Choudhury, Head of Technology Infrastructure, Equitas Small Finance Bank

+ Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales

Topic: Securing the Digital Frontier – Empowering Trust through New Approach to Data Protection

Key Highlights:

♦ V Subramanian, Chief GM & CISO, IDBI Bank Ltd:

+ The increasing adoption of technology is pushing businesses to invest on the security like never before.

♦ Rajesh Garg, EVP, Chief Digital Officer & Head – Cybersecurity, Yotta Infrastructure:

+ Security implementation requires a comprehensive approach along with encryption and key management.

♦ Sidhwartha Roy Choudhury, Head of Technology Infrastructure, Equitas Small Finance Bank:

+ Many organisations including banks have adopted hybrid cloud. They need to see that threat never always comes from the external end points but internal end points are too vulnerable to breaches.

♦ Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales:

+ Tokenization, data masking, data privacy, etc. are paramount in the digital era. Prevention strategies should get equal weightage alongside the security solutions.