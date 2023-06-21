Hitesh Pathak, Lead – Security Engineering – Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

In this video:

Hitesh Pathak, Lead – Security Engineering – Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC

Topic: Artificial Intelligence in the age of the Evolving Threat Landscape – Preparing for What’s Next

Key Highlights:

+ According to data from Check Point Research Team, cyberattacks are most frequently targeted at the Govt, education and research sectors.

+ Knowing where the data is going and how it is handled is crucial. We need to ensure that all of our data systems are productive and preventive.

+ Zero trust security is based on the never trust or always verify principle.

+ At Check Point we constantly innovate the way in which we process data and we are also taking huge improvisation on how we churn our data on daily basis

+ AI enabled threat cloud is the brain behind checkpoint cybersecurity making almost 2 bn plus security decisions daily

+ As a CISO or upper-level security executive, they are addressing new threats and new security issues everyday. Cutting-edge cyber security has become a business imperative. Thus, the onus is on security in action to be countable.