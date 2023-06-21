Panel Discussion: How to Make Security an Enabler of Speed & Growth | Day 2 | Technology Senate, Goa

Panelists in this video:

+ Kapil Madaan, Global Head – Information Security, Risk & Compliance, Max Healthcare

+ Sreeni Venugopal, Group CIO & CISO, KIMSHealth

+ Anuj Tewari, CISO, TMF Group

+ Sivasubramanian M, Global CIO, VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

+ Kiran Belsekar, Executive Vice President – CISO & IT Governance, AEGON Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

+ Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement

Topic: How to Make Security an Enabler of Speed & Growth

Key Highlights:

Moderator: Sivasubramanian M, Global CIO, VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

♦ Kapil Madaan, Global Head – Information Security, Risk & Compliance, Max Healthcare:

+ Make everyone responsible for cybersecurity. We need to bring in policy reforms and provide training programs to employees on cybersecurity.

+ Visibility, Detection, Prevention (VDP) is an effective approach to keep cyber-attacks at bay.

♦ Sreeni Venugopal, Group CIO & CISO, KIMSHealth:

+ When we introduce security we end up adding checks and balances to the process that do impact the speed.

+ If we look at growth, a company that adheres to the right security policies and have right protection management has a more trust of the customer.

♦ Anuj Tewari, CISO, TMF Group:

+ If data is the new oil then the new currency is trust. Therefore it is utmost important that employees should be made aware of cyber threats and prevention measures.

♦ Kiran Belsekar, Executive VP – CISO & IT Governance, AEGON Life Insurance Co. Ltd:

+ Every business today is a technology business. Therefore, embedding security by design is important.

+ AI based solutions can be of help for improving cybersecurity.

♦ Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement:

+ There’s a lot of focus on how secure is your system. For it we need to ensure security should be imbibed in the products at the design stage.