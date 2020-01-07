Express Computer
Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Digital Worker and the Future of Work: Ganesh Thyagarajan, Vice President, Automation Anywhere | TechSenate

Digital Worker and the Future of Work: Ganesh Thyagarajan, Vice President, Automation Anywhere | TechSenate

Technology Senate Digital South India | 11 -12 December 2019 | Mahabalipuram

VideoTechnology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 6

Session on Digital Worker and the Future of Work by Ganesh Thyagarajan, Vice President, Automation Anywhere

It is important to go digital for an array of reasons, it optimises labour cost; capacity; compliance; controls and auditability; deliver business intelligence etc, says Ganesh Thyagarajan


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.