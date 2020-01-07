Digital Worker and the Future of Work: Ganesh Thyagarajan, Vice President, Automation Anywhere | TechSenate
Technology Senate Digital South India | 11 -12 December 2019 | Mahabalipuram
Session on Digital Worker and the Future of Work by Ganesh Thyagarajan, Vice President, Automation Anywhere
It is important to go digital for an array of reasons, it optimises labour cost; capacity; compliance; controls and auditability; deliver business intelligence etc, says Ganesh Thyagarajan
