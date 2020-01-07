Digital Worker and the Future of Work: Ganesh Thyagarajan, Vice President, Automation Anywhere | TechSenate

Session on Digital Worker and the Future of Work by Ganesh Thyagarajan, Vice President, Automation Anywhere

It is important to go digital for an array of reasons, it optimises labour cost; capacity; compliance; controls and auditability; deliver business intelligence etc, says Ganesh Thyagarajan

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]