Special Address: How AI & ML is disrupting HR function: Jithesh P V, Deputy Vice President and Head Digital, Federal Bank | TechSenate
Technology Senate Digital South India | 11 -12 December 2019 | Mahabalipuram
At Federal Bank, for hiring, a candidate’s mental state – confidence, sorrow, anger etc – can be tracked by AI and lends recommendations to the recruitment team which helps them immensely, says Jithesh P V
