Special Address: How AI & ML is disrupting HR function: Jithesh P V, Deputy Vice President and Head Digital, Federal Bank | TechSenate

Special Address on How AI & ML is disrupting HR function by Jithesh P V, Deputy Vice President and Head Digital, Federal Bank

At Federal Bank, for hiring, a candidate’s mental state – confidence, sorrow, anger etc – can be tracked by AI and lends recommendations to the recruitment team which helps them immensely, says Jithesh P V

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]