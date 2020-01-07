Technology for social cause: How Akshaya Patra is delivering food to 1.5mn children efficiently: Vijay Kumar, IT Head, The Akshaya Patra Foundation | TechSenate

Session on Technology for social cause: How Akshaya Patra is delivering food to 1.5mn children efficiently by Vijay Kumar, IT Head, The Akshaya Patra Foundation

With the help of a mobile and a web-based app, the requirement of daily delivery of food (mid-day meal) to around 16, 600 schools, 51 factory branches, 1200 routes has been addressed, says Vijay Kumar

