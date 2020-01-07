Zero Trust Network and Software Defined Perimeter: Debojit Maitra, Head Information Security, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | TechSenate
Technology Senate Digital South India | 11 -12 December 2019 | Mahabalipuram
Session on Zero Trust Network and Software Defined Perimeter by Debojit Maitra, Head Information Security, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
In the security domain, SPA (Single Packet Authentication) might eliminate the requirement of antivirus in the future, says Debojit Maitra
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]