SUSE and Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences collaborate to enhance cloud and open source learning

The SUSE Academic Program, the education arm of SUSE, and Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), have signed an MoU to collaborate in providing Linux and open source learning and skills to students. The program aims to provide aspiring professionals with essential technical expertise and help them leverage opportunities in the cloud job market via “SUSE Certified Administrator (SCA) in Enterprise Linux” certification.

SUSE will support the program with all course materials for cloud-related technologies such as DevOps, cloud application development, cloud administration, and enterprise Linux.

Marco Kraak, Vice President of Channel, SUSE EMEA and APJ, said, “As a leader in open source, SUSE understands the changing dynamics of the IT industry. Through the SUSE Academic Program, we have been supporting academia to meet the changing demands of the digital economy by providing open source knowledge, training materials and an affordable education opportunity that benefit students as they explore job possibilities in the fast-growing technology space.”

Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Country Manager, SUSE India, added, “At SUSE, we believe that by educating and preparing the next generation of professionals, we are ensuring the future growth and adoption of open source. Our collaboration with KITS will pave the way for learning and skill development in this area.”

As part of the program, SUSE will provide all staff and students with full access to an on-demand technical training course library, curriculum, virtual labs and educational resources. SUSE will also endorse and support B.Tech – Computer Science and Engineering and M.Tech – Computer Science and Engineering courses offered by KITS.

Dr. P Mannar Jawahar, Vice-Chancellor, KITS, said, “The education system in India needs enormous transformation to be on par with the current trends in cloud-related technologies. The demand for such professionals is outstripping supply and we are delighted to partner with SUSE on a mission to create experts in these technologies. The availability of job-ready graduates who are hands on with technology will help to fill the skill gap in the IT industry. We look forward to a fruitful and continuous relationship with SUSE.”

As part of the collaboration, the faculties will also be offered technical experience and practice through a “Train the Trainer” approach. SUSE has already been providing trainer programs exclusively on KITS premises.

Founded in 2017, the SUSE Academic Program includes over 800 universities, schools, libraries and other academic institutions across the globe. It aims to double the number of participants in the next six months.

