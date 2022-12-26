Keynote Address: Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Group CIO, Apollo Group of Hospitals | Technology Senate

In this video:

Keynote Address by Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Group CIO, Apollo Group of Hospitals

Key Highlights:

+ ‌The entire evolution of mankind is based on technology or devising better tools and methods which have helped humans to ease their day to day tasks

+ ‌We need to have a seamless and well-connected ecosystem when it comes to the effective implementation of technology

+ Today digitisation has enabled businesses to operate from anywhere and everywhere

+ ‌The Healthcare industry is moving from a web economy to a cognitive economy

+ ‌Implementation of an enterprise solution starts with planning and meticulous execution