Keynote Address: Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Group CIO, Apollo Group of Hospitals | Technology Senate
Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 16th December 2022 | Day 1
In this video:
Keynote Address by Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Group CIO, Apollo Group of Hospitals
Key Highlights:
+ The entire evolution of mankind is based on technology or devising better tools and methods which have helped humans to ease their day to day tasks
+ We need to have a seamless and well-connected ecosystem when it comes to the effective implementation of technology
+ Today digitisation has enabled businesses to operate from anywhere and everywhere
+ The Healthcare industry is moving from a web economy to a cognitive economy
+ Implementation of an enterprise solution starts with planning and meticulous execution