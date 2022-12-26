Sanjiv Mehta, Country Manager, AMD India | Technology Senate

In this video:

Sanjiv Mehta, Country Manager, AMD India

Topic: Changing economics of the virtualized data center

Key Highlights:

+ Our technology encrypts data in all 3 stages i.e. Data-in-use, Data-in-flight, and Data-at-rest

+ Security is in our DNA

+ AMD infinity guard helps minimize potential attack surfaces as software is booted and executed and processes your critical data

+ We help you have fewer servers, lower TCO, and lower energy consumption

+ We are one of the biggest partners for the public sector in the country

+ We are delivering what customers are asking now – including world’s highest DC CPU, outstanding TCO across workloads and industry, energy efficiency among other advantages