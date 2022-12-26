Sanjiv Mehta, Country Manager, AMD India | Technology Senate
Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 16th December 2022 | Day 1
In this video:
Sanjiv Mehta, Country Manager, AMD India
Topic: Changing economics of the virtualized data center
Key Highlights:
+ Our technology encrypts data in all 3 stages i.e. Data-in-use, Data-in-flight, and Data-at-rest
+ Security is in our DNA
+ AMD infinity guard helps minimize potential attack surfaces as software is booted and executed and processes your critical data
+ We help you have fewer servers, lower TCO, and lower energy consumption
+ We are one of the biggest partners for the public sector in the country
+ We are delivering what customers are asking now – including world’s highest DC CPU, outstanding TCO across workloads and industry, energy efficiency among other advantages