Panel Discussion: Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Realign Your Business with the Post Covid Environment | Technology Senate

Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 16th December 2022 | Day 1

Panelists in this video:
+ Amit Kumbhat, Head IT, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Bengaluru
+ Ashwin Khorana, CIO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
+ Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Care System
+ Akshay Ranjan, Director – IT, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
+ Sumanta Ghosh, Head – Technology, Aegon Life Insurance
+ M V Reddy, SVP & Head – Cloud Services, Jio Platforms

Moderator: Sudesh Puthran, CTO, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

Key Highlights:
+ ‌Earlier businesses focused on having manual processes first and then translate those on digital platforms. But today, it’s digital modes first, and manual only if required: Sudesh Puthran, CTO, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

+ ‌In my opinion, metaverse can be a game changer for the hotel industry. People can virtually book halls for virtual parties, celebrations, etc.: Amit Kumbhat, Head IT, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Bengaluru

+ ‌It’s not disruptive technology, but disruptive times that makes us do things differently: Ashwin Khorana, CIO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

+ We’ve been using telemedicine before Covid, but our focus was to reach the unreachable and for this we used the technology to reach out to remote corners and villages: Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Care System

+ ‌During Covid, different technologies including virtual conferencing tools were used to re-certify pharmaceutical plants: Akshay Ranjan, Director – IT, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

+ ‌AI-driven evaluation was in our pipeline but not so early. However, during Covid we had no choice but to take the digital route and do developments at a rapid pace: Sumanta Ghosh, Head – Technology, Aegon Life Insurance

+ ‌A major change after Covid is the core need for businesses to have an agile IT infrastructure: M V Reddy, SVP & Head – Cloud Services, Jio Platforms

