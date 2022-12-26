Ranganath Sadasiva, CTO – Hybrid IT, HPE India | Technology Senate

In this video:

Ranganath Sadasiva, CTO – Hybrid IT, HPE India

Topic: Fast-Forward Your Digital Transformation with HPE Edge-to-Cloud Platform – GreenLake and High-Level Storage

Key Highlights:

+ The amount of knowledge on digital transformation’s significance in India is way better than its peers globally

+ The digital transformation divide is getting wider

+ Data is the life-force. It delivers rich experience, makes better decisions in a timely manner, and sees around corners

+ Digital transformation is incomplete without data-first modernization across edge to Data Center to Cloud

+ Data is a core asset that you should control; It has right and sovereignty, and data in multiple, desperate operating model must be unified. These are some of the key data-first modernization imperatives