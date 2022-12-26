Ranganath Sadasiva, CTO – Hybrid IT, HPE India | Technology Senate
Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 16th December 2022 | Day 1
In this video:
Ranganath Sadasiva, CTO – Hybrid IT, HPE India
Topic: Fast-Forward Your Digital Transformation with HPE Edge-to-Cloud Platform – GreenLake and High-Level Storage
Key Highlights:
+ The amount of knowledge on digital transformation’s significance in India is way better than its peers globally
+ The digital transformation divide is getting wider
+ Data is the life-force. It delivers rich experience, makes better decisions in a timely manner, and sees around corners
+ Digital transformation is incomplete without data-first modernization across edge to Data Center to Cloud
+ Data is a core asset that you should control; It has right and sovereignty, and data in multiple, desperate operating model must be unified. These are some of the key data-first modernization imperatives