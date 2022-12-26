Pankaj Chawla, Head – Solutions Architects, SAARC, Infoblox | Technology Senate

In this video:

Pankaj Chawla, Head – Solutions Architects, SAARC, Infoblox

Topic: Cybersecurity: Do it Right! Shift left with DNS

Key Highlights:

+ ‌We’ve moved from a network-centric cybersecurity approach to an endpoint-centric cybersecurity approach

+ ‌Almost every industry is using IoT devices in some or the other way. IoT devices are among the ones most difficult to protect against cyber threats

+ ‌DNS is like a directory that allows the user to reach the destination it’s trying to reach

+ ‌90% of malware relies on DNS. ‌Also, 90% of malware depends on DNS to progress the attack. Therefore, securing DNS could become the first step to block the attack