Pankaj Chawla, Head – Solutions Architects, SAARC, Infoblox | Technology Senate

Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 16th December 2022 | Day 1
Pankaj Chawla, Head – Solutions Architects, SAARC, Infoblox
Topic: Cybersecurity: Do it Right! Shift left with DNS
+ We’ve moved from a network-centric cybersecurity approach to an endpoint-centric cybersecurity approach
+ Almost every industry is using IoT devices in some or the other way. IoT devices are among the ones most difficult to protect against cyber threats
+ DNS is like a directory that allows the user to reach the destination it’s trying to reach
+ 90% of malware relies on DNS. Also, 90% of malware depends on DNS to progress the attack. Therefore, securing DNS could become the first step to block the attack