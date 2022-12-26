Kumar KV, Group CIO, Narayana Health | Technology Senate

In this video:

Kumar KV, Group CIO, Narayana Health

Topic: Security & Privacy in a Digital World – How Do We Secure Ourselves

Key Highlights:

+ Digital transformation processes have become unavoidable in the Healthcare sector

+ We are ensuring increased level of safety of our patients

+ Organisations need to include security and privacy controls right from the stage of feasibility

+ It is important to understand your Breaches first

+ 75% of ransomware attacks can be avoided by organisations by taking basic security measures like blocking remote desktop sharing and personal email services