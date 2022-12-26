Kumar KV, Group CIO, Narayana Health | Technology Senate
Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 16th December 2022 | Day 1
In this video:
Kumar KV, Group CIO, Narayana Health
Topic: Security & Privacy in a Digital World – How Do We Secure Ourselves
Key Highlights:
+ Digital transformation processes have become unavoidable in the Healthcare sector
+ We are ensuring increased level of safety of our patients
+ Organisations need to include security and privacy controls right from the stage of feasibility
+ It is important to understand your Breaches first
+ 75% of ransomware attacks can be avoided by organisations by taking basic security measures like blocking remote desktop sharing and personal email services