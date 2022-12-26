Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology | Technology Senate

In this video:

Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology

Topic: IT 4.0 – Designing the Scale-out Storage Architecture

Key Highlights:

+ ‌We were in an era which is IT 3.0 and with the recent launch of technology like 5G, we’ve entered the IT 4.0

+ ‌’Seagate’ has been developing a wide range of storage solutions. We’re known to supply mass-capacity platforms to OEMs

+ ‌Our ‘Corvault’ is a mass-capacity storage product that offers a few unique features. It comes with 2.1PB capacity

+ ‌We’ve designed an algorithm, ‘Autonomous Drive Regeneration’ (ADR) that allows our drives to self-heal. 95% of the times our drives do not fail

+‌ With ADR and ADAPT we’re able to manage not only performance optimization, but also saving costs