Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology | Technology Senate

Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 16th December 2022 | Day 1
Topic: IT 4.0 – Designing the Scale-out Storage Architecture
+ We were in an era which is IT 3.0 and with the recent launch of technology like 5G, we’ve entered the IT 4.0
+ ’Seagate’ has been developing a wide range of storage solutions. We’re known to supply mass-capacity platforms to OEMs
+ Our ‘Corvault’ is a mass-capacity storage product that offers a few unique features. It comes with 2.1PB capacity
+ We’ve designed an algorithm, ‘Autonomous Drive Regeneration’ (ADR) that allows our drives to self-heal. 95% of the times our drives do not fail
+ With ADR and ADAPT we’re able to manage not only performance optimization, but also saving costs