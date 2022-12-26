Rohith Chintawar, Head – Digital Transformation, HIL Ltd | Technology Senate
Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 17th December 2022 | Day 2
In this video:
Rohith Chintawar, Head – Digital Transformation, HIL Ltd
Topic: The Huge Potential of Digital Twins – Our Experience
Key Highlights:
+ We started our Digital Transformation journey 5 years back. Digital Twin is our prescriptive use case
+ Raw material consumption optimisation is a focus area and shall be addressed through the Digital Twin solution. It was implemented using AI tool