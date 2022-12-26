Express Computer

Fireside Chat with Ramesh Repaka, Advisory Systems Engineer, Dell Technologies | Technology Senate

Technology Senate South 2022 | Hyderabad | 17th December 2022 | Day 2

In this video:
Fireside Chat with Ramesh Repaka, Advisory Systems Engineer, Dell Technologies & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:
Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group (Moderator):

+ ‌Today, data is not just the new oil, but also the new soil, as, it is required to nurture the growth of an organisation

Ramesh Repaka, Advisory Systems Engineer, Dell Technologies:

+ We at Dell are helping the organisation to keep their IT infrastructure modern and relevant in these changing times
+ In the past 2 years every day Dell has launched a new innovation, adding to our portfolio
+ As the data volumes increase, we need to have effective tools to manage, store and protect that data
+ In India, we offer Flex on Demand (FoD) which gives you the best of both Private and Public Cloud. We implement the solution, looking at the customer’s growth map
+ Also, Dell offers solutions on a Pay-per-Use model
+ ‌Create modernised experience for your end users
+ Harness the power of data generating, at edge locations
+ Have a clear and simple cyber resiliency policy

