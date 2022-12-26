Fireside Chat with Ramesh Repaka, Advisory Systems Engineer, Dell Technologies | Technology Senate

In this video:

Fireside Chat with Ramesh Repaka, Advisory Systems Engineer, Dell Technologies & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group (Moderator):

+ ‌Today, data is not just the new oil, but also the new soil, as, it is required to nurture the growth of an organisation

Ramesh Repaka, Advisory Systems Engineer, Dell Technologies:

+ We at Dell are helping the organisation to keep their IT infrastructure modern and relevant in these changing times

+ In the past 2 years every day Dell has launched a new innovation, adding to our portfolio

+ As the data volumes increase, we need to have effective tools to manage, store and protect that data

+ In India, we offer Flex on Demand (FoD) which gives you the best of both Private and Public Cloud. We implement the solution, looking at the customer’s growth map

+ Also, Dell offers solutions on a Pay-per-Use model

+ ‌Create modernised experience for your end users

+ Harness the power of data generating, at edge locations

+ Have a clear and simple cyber resiliency policy