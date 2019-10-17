Tapan Sarkar, Founder President, CTO Forum Bangladesh | TechSenate
Technology Senate Bangla 2019 ~ Enabling The Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence
Session by Tapan Sarkar, Founder President, CTO Forum Bangladesh
Key Highlights:
1. Digital Bangladesh Program was launched in 2009
2. Enterprises in Bangladesh are gearing up to embrace the latest technologies
3. Bangladesh Govt to ensure 100 percent internet connectivity by 2021
4. Bangladesh is the fifth largest mobile market in APAC
5. Bangladesh to introduce 5G in 2020
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]