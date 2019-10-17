Tapan Sarkar, Founder President, CTO Forum Bangladesh | TechSenate

Session by Tapan Sarkar, Founder President, CTO Forum Bangladesh

Key Highlights:

1. Digital Bangladesh Program was launched in 2009

2. Enterprises in Bangladesh are gearing up to embrace the latest technologies

3. Bangladesh Govt to ensure 100 percent internet connectivity by 2021

4. Bangladesh is the fifth largest mobile market in APAC

5. Bangladesh to introduce 5G in 2020

